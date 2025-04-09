Government cuts off water supply to thousands of people after disturbing discovery — here's what's happening

Officials weren't sure exactly when the water would be tested again.

Oil has contaminated an Iraqi river, leaving authorities to suspend water distribution to more than 100,000 people.

What's happening?

The contamination occurred in the Little Zab River in the Koya district of Iraq's Kurdistan region. Officials told Rudaw that it occurred when someone washed a crude oil tanker in the river, causing the water to smell like oil.

Although water distribution has been halted, officials stressed that water already stored in household tanks is safe and could be saved for future use. The water source will be tested again once the odor is gone, although officials weren't sure exactly when that would occur.

Why are oil spills concerning?

Oil spills have a devastating impact on ecosystems, particularly on the animals that inhabit them.

A 2024 study found that even small amounts of oil can have lasting impacts. As oil sits in rivers and lakes, it undergoes chemical changes that create long-lasting toxins. These toxins can create long-term contamination of water supplies and impact the health of the animals that live in that water or rely on it for survival.

The Little Zab contamination has already had that effect — and not just on people's drinking water.

Residents told Rudaw that they first noticed the contamination when fish started dying in ponds along the river.

While poisonous to fish, oil can impact wildlife in other ways. It can coat a bird's feathers, for example, making it more difficult for the bird to fly or stripping away its natural waterproofing.

What's being done about oil spills?

Taking quick action when oil spills occur is essential to protect wildlife and limit the amount of toxins that seep into our water and the neighboring soil.

In Singapore, scientists have worked on a remote-controlled water drone to assist in these efforts. The robot can separate oil from water and collect up to 1,100 pounds of oil per hour.

But the best way to reduce oil spills is also the obvious way — by reducing oil usage. Electric bikes, mopeds, scooters, and motorcycles have already cut into gas-powered car use and reduced global oil demand by 1 million barrels a day. Even switching your gas-powered lawn equipment to electric versions can make a major difference, as one hour of mowing your lawn can create the same pollution as driving a car more than 1,000 miles.

