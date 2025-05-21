Business owner faces major penalties after 'dangerous' actions threaten local waterway: 'It deals with quality-of-life issues'

"I am cooperating fully with authorities and look forward to clearing my name."

Dumping waste is illegal for a reason, and a company owner has come under fire for allegedly dumping tons of garbage in Texas.

According to Fox 26 News, details about construction company owner Vance Holt Jr. have emerged after he was arrested for dumping "at least 14 tons of debris" by the I-10 East Freeway Service Road in Channelview, Texas.

Though construction waste, such as concrete and wood, is required to be disposed of properly, Holt Jr. is alleged to have burned the trash and dumped it near the San Jacinto River, according to Constable Alan Rosen.

"It deals with quality-of-life issues. It deals with contaminating the environment. It's dangerous," Rosen said.

Though Holt Jr. has denied the allegations, it's frustrating to see the lack of regard that some business owners have for the local environment and the people who live in their communities.

While many advocacy groups arrange incredible initiatives, such as litter picking, communal urban gardens, and climate education resources, it is important to show businesses that you don't want to support active harm to the environment.

No business could possibly be perfect when it comes to environmental impact, but supporting initiatives that are working toward a better future will always be better than backing companies that knowingly damage their natural surroundings.

Local businesses, however, often care about the community, as they can see the tangible impact of their work around them. And it's unlikely that someone would want to dump trash nearby if it impacts their daily life.

In a comment to Fox 26 News, Holt Jr. said, "I have always operated with the intention to help my community, not harm it. I am cooperating fully with authorities and look forward to clearing my name. I appreciate the support from those who know my character and understand the bigger picture."

