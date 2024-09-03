EPA to award over $3M for environmental education initiatives across the nation: 'Equipping young people with the skills and knowledge to find solutions'

The organizations will use the funding for educational programs like career training, internships, classes, and other green initiatives.

These organizations are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars for climate education.

The Environmental Protection Agency selected 38 climate organizations to receive nearly $100,000 each — a total of $3.6 million — to put toward environmental education programs for students. For a full list of recipients, the EPA lists them here.

Morning AgClips provided information on four of these organizations, located in New England, which include the New Haven Ecology Project, the Massachusetts Audubon Society, the Ipswich River Watershed Association, and the Hitchcock Center for the Environment.

"Environmental education isn't just about learning facts and figures; it's about equipping young people with the skills and knowledge to find solutions to real-world problems and make a real difference in their daily lives and communities," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash in the Morning AgClips article.

The Hitchcock Center for the Environment, for example, plans to "use design and engineering challenges to help students understand the idea of using nature-based solutions to address environmental challenges, identify new career pathways, get excited and inspired about science and nature and stay hopeful about climate change solutions," wrote Morning AgClips.

Recognizing a problem is the first step to addressing it, which is why education is crucial to addressing climate change. A majority of people failed this climate test designed by Columbia Business School, highlighting the need for better environmental education. By integrating environmental education into schooling, students can learn about the impact of their daily choices — such as recycling — and how these actions affect the planet.

If you want to help organizations like these, consider donating money to climate causes.

The EPA hopes these grants will help future generations with sustainability, as administrator Michael S. Regan noted: "Advancing environmental education advances EPA's mission because it better equips our communities with the information they need to protect public health today and in the future."

