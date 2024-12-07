Resident sparks outrage after construction crew dumps extra concrete into nearby woods: 'This ... makes me sick just looking at it'

After wrapping up a job, a construction crew decided to dispose of its industrial waste in one of the least considerate ways possible.

Fortunately, a nearby resident noticed and posted about the incident on the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating. Along with a photo of a pile of liquid concrete on the forest floor, they wrote, "Watched the crew fixing my apt's sidewalk dump their extra concrete into the woods of the next lot."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I walked up to their truck and asked them why they did that," the original poster continued. The supervisor "gave me an unconvincing 'Oh they dumped it in the woods?!?' and told me they would clean it up."

The crew did remove the concrete later, OP said, although not thoroughly. Based on how the crew handled the incident, they were fairly certain that this wasn't its first or last illegal dumping.

"Call the EPA or the State's environmental agency," one person suggested. "Could be very hefty fines for them and they will likely get this resolved much quicker than the police."

OP agreed, concluding, "I'll be reporting them to the city."

Other commenters had experienced similarly frustrating incidents.

"A construction crew did this at my neighbors property," one shared. "I called the company…three weeks later it was gone. 4 weeks after that I was walking in the woods behind our properties…found the new dump site."

Others were astonished at the brazen dumping. "Pretty sure that's quite illegal," one said.

Another agreed, lamenting, "This post makes me sick just looking at it, talk about pure laziness and disregard for the Earth."

Sadly, this occurrence is not limited to one construction company or construction companies in general. People have been caught illegally dumping everything from tires to diapers.

Other than being an eyesore, the real issue of illegal dumping is the contaminants that are introduced to an environment, from microplastics to chemicals to literal hazardous waste. Even small pieces of litter are often deadly for wildlife, which can accidentally ingest it and then starve or choke to death.

Hopefully, through OP's prompt reporting, this particular company will face consequences and change its ways. And whether we're in charge of an entire construction site or simply our own trail snacks, it's up to each of us to act in responsible ways that leave the Earth unpolluted and healthy — not covered in garbage.

