Parkgoer frustrated after capturing photo of illegally dumped garbage: 'This is a national park'

A large percentage of discarded trash is plastic, and plastic is known to be dangerous to people and animals alike.

It was inescapably ironic: The bag of trash lay at the bottom of a hill, just beyond a visible "No Dumping" sign.

After coming upon the scene — in a national park, no less — a visitor posted on the subreddit r/MildlyInfuriating with a photo of the offending garbage and the sign.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Gotta throw trash down the hill at the 'No Dumping' sign, because that's how you know where to litter. Also, this is a National Park." they said sarcastically.

"Considerate," another person joked.

"People who dump: 'Sign says 'No Dumping,' ain't say nothin bout 'No Dropping,'" another commented.

Sadly, this is a common sight in local parks and national parks. People have posted countless photos and videos documenting thoughtless litter at waterfalls, on tribal lands, and even deep in the woods. Coming across someone else's garbage is a guaranteed way to diminish one's own experience in nature.

Not only is it frustrating, it's harmful in the short and long term. A large percentage of discarded trash is plastic, and plastic is known to be dangerous to people and animals alike.

In humans, repeated plastic exposure is associated with birth defects, cancer, lung issues, hormone disruption, transmittable diseases, and more. The average plastic product contains over 16,000 chemicals, of which at least 4,200 are "chemicals of concern," according to the Geneva Environment Network. As these plastics sit in the woods, on top of soil and grasslands, or even in the ocean, they slowly leach those toxins out and into their surroundings.

Pieces of debris like this also traps wildlife, whether it's suffocating them, strangling them, or even fooling them into thinking it is edible. Sadly, many wild animals starve to death with stomachs full of plastic.

So the next time you're in nature, don't rely on a "No Dumping" sign to steer you away from littering — take the time to pack out whatever you packed in and dispose of it properly. Better yet, plan ahead to avoid using single-use plastics altogether. Your neighbors, both human and animal, will thank you.

