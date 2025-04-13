Man hit with charges for brazen acts on island known as 'Narnia for adults' — here's what's happening

The residents take their reputation seriously.

A 78-year-old man is facing charges after an allegedly illegal construction project on protected land in the Isle of Man.

Isle of Man Today reported on Druidale resident Martin Michael Wainberg's court appearance, where he was charged with two counts of destroying property. Prosecutors allege Wainberg installed a drainage pipe on public land that caused damages of around £100,000 ($131,600).

The land they said Wainberg altered is owned by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) and Manx Utilities Authority, a government entity.

Wainberg allegedly didn't have permission to do so and changed the landscape and watercourse in the process. The projects began in May 2023 and culminated in January 2025, per the prosecution.

Brazen actions when it comes to illegal construction on protected lands are all too common, as a similar incident in New York state showed. Problematic drainage projects can also occur on a smaller scale, with homeowners waging battles against overzealous neighbors.

The Isle of Man has been recognized as a UNESCO biosphere site for its "outstanding natural landscape," per the BBC. It's even led visitors to call it "Narnia for adults," per YSU Magazine.

The residents take their reputation seriously. Spirited campaigns spearheaded by the locals include tackling plastic pollution on the island's beaches, per National Geographic. A government endeavor is addressing harbor pollution, The Fishing Daily reported.

Even in natural areas renowned for their beauty, there is constant pressure to bow to commercial interests. Tanzania's Ngezi Reserve is being eyed for an eco-resort that could threaten its local ecosystem. Similarly, there is pressure to build near a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Seychelles.

These acts have the potential to harm fragile wetlands, plants, and animals. Barry Swain, the prosecutor in Wainberg's case, said the environmental damage caused by Wainberg's acts couldn't be calculated, per Isle of Man Today.

The Isle of Man, a self-governing British Crown dependency, seems intent on protecting its land and enforcing the law. For now, Wainberg is out on £500 ($658) bail with the case adjourned until August 5. His lawyer said his client denies the charges.

