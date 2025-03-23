Experts warn new construction project could have disastrous impact: 'It's very much restricted to this little patch'

"We believe we are planting something new in their minds."

A rare forest reserve in Tanzania's Zanzibar archipelago is facing an unexpected threat. A report from Mongabay reveals it's at risk due to plans for an "eco-resort."

What's happening?

Pemba Island is home to a variety of rare trees and plants found in a survey through Instituto Oikos. Within the Ngezi reserve, researchers identified rare Intsia bijuga trees, alongside 80 other plants never recorded, including some that could be new to science. Botanist Andrea Bianchi said, "It's very much restricted to this little patch of forest."

However, the Ngezi Reserve could be set for construction, raising worries about biodiversity loss. A sign marks the area for the "Mantuli Eco-Resort," and the map suggests it could overlap with this fragile plant habitat.

Why is protecting the Ngezi Reserve important?

Pemba Island was once covered in forests and mangroves, but the reserve now protects less than 5% of that former paradise. Given its protected status, construction within the reserve would technically be illegal, yet the project appears to be moving forward, leaving questions unanswered about its environmental impact.

Forests like Ngezi are vital ecosystems — Ngezi is home to species like the vulnerable Pemba scops owl and Pemba flying foxes. They also serve as carbon sinks by absorbing polluting gases like carbon dioxide, helping mitigate rising global temperatures and reduce extreme weather like floods and heat waves. When forests are destroyed, they release carbon, accelerating our planet's overheating and destroying biodiversity.

What's being done to protect the Ngezi Reserve?

The resort's impact remains uncertain. Reserve chief Khamis Ali Khamis said it depends on the approach.

"We have different examples," Khamis said in another Mongabay interview. "The hotels … found inside of the forest, [where] tourists are coming to enjoy nature, and the forest and other animals enjoy that environment without any distraction."

It's possible for humans and nature to thrive in close quarters, but only when conservation is a priority. A profile for Mantuli Luxury Estate Villas, designed by AcoArch, claims the project aims to be "a sanctuary that harmonizes with the untamed surroundings." However, conservationists warn that sustainability claims must be backed by transparent actions to avoid greenwashing.

Around 35,000 residents depend on the forest. So, conservationists are easing the pressure through alternative resources and incomes for locals. Oikos hired additional forest guards as well as provided training and equipment for seaweed farmers, nature guides, and boosting farm productivity, which, in turn, helps forest conservation.

Education on the reserve's importance is also crucial. "We believe we are planting something new in their minds," said Khamis. "I think after five to 10 years, we will get a community that supports conservation."

"There are still areas that are very well preserved," conservationist Ceppi said. "We're going to promote it, at least put it on the map as an exceptionally biodiverse spot — that's our job."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.