Man slapped with massive fine for reckless behavior that endangered nearby residents — here's what happened

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: iStock

A man in England is now facing over $20,000 in fines after illegally burning toxic waste at a site near Milton Keynes. According to reports from BBC News, Mark Greenhalgh had been operating an illegal waste site where he burned toxic waste, including asbestos.

Asbestos is a highly toxic and dangerous substance that has been linked to lung cancer, asbestosis disease, and other health complications, per the Minnesota Department of Health. No amount of asbestos is considered safe, so burning it has severe health and environmental consequences.

Greenhalgh threatened the safety and health of the local ecosystem and nearby residents. The site was located near a housing estate and an ancient woodland.

Though the Environment Agency had previously investigated the site — once in 2018 and again in 2023 — its notes on the illegal waste were initially ignored.

Along with burning highly toxic asbestos, Greenhalgh burned vehicles, household appliances, and soft furnishings at the site, per BBC News. What's worse, all the waste was not properly stored, posing a severe fire risk as well. The lack of precaution and safety resulted in multiple fires at the scene. In August 2022, fire and rescue teams responded to a significant fire, deploying multiple pumps at the scene.

Now, however, Greenhalgh has been ordered to pay £720 in fines ($909), £288 in victim surcharges ($363), and prosecution costs worth £19,856.23 ($25,084.97) within 12 months.

Unfortunately, such incidents happen all over. Residents have been caught illegally dumping waste, chopping down trees, and hunting in protected areas. However, by holding individuals accountable for destructive incidents like this, investigators can safeguard communities and local wildlife from exposure to toxic substances.

To continue to prevent actions that are dangerous to the environment and local community, you can spread climate awareness.

