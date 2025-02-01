Couple fined $165,000 after yard upgrade wipes out rare flower habitat: 'This settlement sends a clear message'

"Protecting our environment and preserving our natural resources is a top priority."

A couple in California received a major fine after their unauthorized landscaping move resulted in harm to the habitat of a rare flower, the Pismo Clarkia plant.

According to a report from Cal Coast News, Pismo Beach's District Attorney Dan Dow announced that his office settled an environmental enforcement action against homeowners Darin and Carilyn Kruse.

The couple graded a portion of their private property without obtaining the required grading permit or incidental take permit, damaging the surrounding habitat that has environmental significance. As a result, the couple was fined and agreed to pay $165,000.

"This settlement sends a clear message that our office will vigorously enforce environmental laws and hold property owners and developers accountable to obtaining the requisite permits prior to doing the work," Dow told Cal Coast News.

The Pismo Clarkia is a rare plant species only found in 24 locations worldwide, all of which are within San Luis Obispo County. The plant is listed as an endangered species under the California Endangered Species Act and the federal Endangered Species Act.

Since it only grows in such a small region, the Pismo Clarkia is especially vulnerable and threatened by habitat loss and disturbances. Unfortunately, incidents like this are not uncommon. Homeowners across the country have made landscaping mistakes that have severe environmental consequences.

Before undergoing any major outdoor work, it's always necessary to consider the impact it will have on the natural landscape and surrounding wildlife. In this case, the resulting settlement serves as a reminder for residents that there are consequences when they destroy protected areas.

"Protecting our environment and preserving our natural resources is a top priority for our office," Dow told Cal Coast News. "The Pismo Clarkia is a unique treasure of San Luis Obispo County, and we must ensure its survival for future generations."

