Man faces record-breaking fines after bulldozing thousands of acres of Amazon rainforest: 'Crucial to ensure full accountability'

A Brazilian cattle rancher who destroyed part of the Amazon rainforest was ordered to pay over $59 million and restore the vital ecosystem.

What's happening?

In July, a federal court froze the assets of Dirceu Kruger to pay for the climate-damaging illegal deforestation, the Guardian reported. The climate crimes, prosecuted by the attorney general via the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, marked the biggest civil case in that arena in the country's history.

Kruger had previously destroyed 5,600 hectares (almost 14,000 acres) between 2003 and 2016, and this offense occurred on public land. He cut down vegetation, burned the area, and planted grass, all according to the outlet.

The AG argued that the razing of each hectare released 161 tonnes (171 tons) of carbon into the atmosphere and that each tonne was worth $65.

Why is this important?

Though the fine was a record, it was based on a low estimate calculated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, per the Guardian. The actual social cost of carbon may be closer to three times the figure used.

The release of pollution into the atmosphere traps heat around Earth, contributing to the rapidly rising global temperature that is spreading disease and causing extreme weather events to occur more frequently and with greater intensity. It also results in millions of deaths each year.

"Today, millions of people are already suffering the direct and indirect impacts of climate change, with the added concern that the most vulnerable populations are the hardest hit," prosecutor Mariana Cirne said, according to the Guardian. "Hence, it is crucial to ensure full accountability for illegal emissions and the imposition of the obligation to implement carbon-capture projects."

What's being done about deforestation in the Amazon?

While there is still a lot of work to do, deforestation in the Amazon slowed by almost half over the past year when compared to the previous year, according to the Associated Press.

Prosecuting offenders is crucial, of course, and the government is going after co-conspirators as well, per the outlet, which noted an import-export company was being sued for allegedly storing wood from illegal deforestation.

"Convictions for environmental damage in general in Brazil would never reach these monetary values. Only with the recognition of the climate dimension and the monetary calculation of emissions will these levels be reached," federal judge Rafaela Santos Martins da Rosa told the Guardian. "This could actually discourage similar behavior by other deforesters."

