Airport authorities make startling discovery after inspecting man's suitcases: 'Under harsh conditions'

An Israeli man returning from Thailand was caught with contraband of an unusual sort — over 100 exotic reptiles, amphibians, and crustaceans.

What's happening?

The 20-something Israeli citizen had stuffed his suitcases with 186 animals total — and entered the line for travelers with nothing to declare, according to the New York Post, which also reported that the exotic creatures, worth thousands of dollars, were "transported under harsh conditions without food and in extreme heat."

The man may be charged with several crimes, as Israel has clear, strict laws about smuggling protected species.

Why is it important to prevent the trafficking of illegal or exotic animals?

The smuggling of animals from their native habitats to places they don't belong has dire consequences for the animals, who often endure terrible treatment, their home ecosystems, and their foreign destinations.

The World Wildlife Fund explains that this illicit trade creates "biodiversity loss," and even fosters "conditions ripe for zoonotic disease transmission" to human beings.

When species dwindle, this can throw off an entire ecosystem, which means it can "destabilize food chains and reduce the resilience of habitats to climate change and other stressors," as per the World Wildlife Fund.





New species can become invasive and wreak destruction. Regarding the case of the 186 animals smuggled into Israel, officials said, "These are various species that could become invasive and pose a threat to local wildlife and agriculture," according to the New York Post.

Decreased biodiversity and ecological well-being can kill species necessary to human life, such as pollinators responsible for maintaining people's food supply.

What's more, the WWF says, these criminal circles often overlap with drug distribution and human trafficking, so preventing animal trafficking can reduce these other threats, too.

What's being done about the illegal animal trade?

Internationally, governments are becoming more stringent even as criminals become more brazen in their methods, including selling animals online or smuggling them in by dropping them via drone.

Two United States Congressmen introduced the Wildlife Confiscations Network Act of 2025. New York, specifically, passed new laws that widen the definition of exotic animals to create more safety for threatened creatures. Nigeria has also created new legislation to help these defenseless beings, as has the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As for how individuals can help, the Zoological Society of London recommends staying aware, purchasing ethical products with clear sources, and not buying products that contain anything taken from these animals, like feathers, shells, or even teeth and fur.

