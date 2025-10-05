Officials push new ban as thousands of households keep iconic creatures as pets: 'They will understand eventually'

In a major victory for wildlife conservation and local communities, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has finally taken sweeping action to protect African gray parrots from a decade of unsustainable trade, according to Mongabay.

The new nationwide ban — signed in late July by the country's environment minister — outlaws the capture, sale, transport, and export of these beloved birds, except in special cases like research.

The move comes after years of mounting evidence that the country's vibrant parrot populations were being decimated by the pet trade. Although African gray parrots were added to the highest level of international protection under CITES in 2016, DRC resisted enforcement, and large-scale trapping continued. Experts estimate that as many as 68,000 parrots were shipped from trafficking hubs like Kisangani between 2017 and 2022, with tens of thousands more dying in transit.

By officially prohibiting the trade, DRC is not only helping to preserve one of Africa's most iconic species but also protecting the livelihoods of communities that rely on healthy forests. Cutting off demand for trafficked parrots helps curb deforestation and reduces opportunities for corruption and illegal trade networks — similar to how recent bans on ivory sales and shark finning in other nations have slowed wildlife exploitation.

In addition to protecting the parrots themselves, conservationists say the ban could deliver wide-reaching environmental benefits. African gray parrots play a critical role in their ecosystems by dispersing seeds across vast forested areas, helping maintain the health and diversity of Congo Basin rainforests.

Safeguarding their populations means safeguarding the forests that store massive amounts of carbon, regulate rainfall, and support countless other species. Experts note that stronger protections for the birds could also strengthen anti-trafficking measures for other endangered wildlife, creating a ripple effect of positive change across the region.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Still, challenges remain.

Conservation groups warn that enforcement will be key, and some rural trappers worry about losing income. Activists have suggested solutions such as community-based ecotourism, parrot rehabilitation centers, and small grants for alternative livelihoods to support those most affected.

Local advocates are hopeful that awareness is growing.

"We face a challenge collaborating with certain government departments that don't understand the extent of the problem," said Gentil Kisangani, provincial director of the DRC's conservation authority. "We are still raising awareness, and they will understand eventually."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.