Local man shares his unique method for fighting off invading reptiles: 'A lot cheaper'

A Florida man has invented a two-for-one special that helps fight an invasive species as well as high grocery prices.

John Johnson, who owns Down Goes Iguana of Marco Island, kills off the animals — and then cooks their eggs for breakfast. As Gulf Coast News reported, his scramble recipe features ham, peppers, and onions.

"This is life in Florida," Johnson said. "There's a thing called 'the Florida man.' This touches the edges of Florida man."

The TV station showed Johnson holding up a string of 49 eggs, which he said are "all yolk." The sacks have to be cut open and squeezed like a tube of toothpaste, and then he's ready to cook.

It's a novel way to deal with the invasive green iguana, which has to be killed humanely and cannot be relocated, according to state law. The animals grow to over five feet and wreak havoc on vegetation, property, and infrastructure. They wipe out gardens and trees, defecate on porches and docks, and burrow near seawalls and sidewalks.

Native to Central America, South America, and the Caribbean, iguanas have no natural predators in Florida and outcompete native species for food and other resources. This damages the ecosystem and threatens other wildlife, such as the burrowing owl and gopher tortoise.

As the Marco Eagle reported in 2021, Marco Island, other cities, and one county spent $20,000-40,000 annually on contractors who kill the reptiles with air guns and via other methods, but they are so plentiful that eradication is all but impossible.

In the Everglades, dogs are helping remove the invasive species. In Taiwan, the government has instituted a bounty program for iguana hunters. And then there's Johnson.

In addition to his creativity, he brings humor to the table, alluding to the fact that his eggs are cheaper than those at the grocery store and imported alternatives.

"A lot cheaper," Johnson said. "This is great. And these are local, so there's no tariffs."

