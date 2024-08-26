Expert urges tourists to halt illegal behavior after heartbreaking loss: 'This can place future visitors to the area at a much greater risk'

A tragic crocodile attack in Far North Queensland has sparked a heated online debate about the dangers of feeding wild animals.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show people illegally feeding a large crocodile in the same area where a 40-year-old doctor died, according to Phys.org.

The incident occurred at the Annan River, south of Cooktown, where a 4.9-meter saltwater crocodile attacked the doctor, who had fallen into the water. His wife, Jane, tried to save him, but he protected her.

"He saved me — his last act was to not pull me in with him," the Guardian quoted her as saying.

In response to the viral videos, Queensland's Department of Environment, Science and Innovation issued a stern warning, reminding the public that feeding wild crocodiles is illegal and carries a hefty fine of A$6,452.

Experts are deeply concerned about this dangerous practice. When people feed crocodiles, these normally shy creatures can lose their fear of humans and even begin to associate us with food. This significantly increases the risk of future attacks.

"Feeding of crocodiles at riverbanks or boat ramps encourages them to hang around, waiting for their next meal," the department stated. "This can place future visitors to the area at a much greater risk of attack if they approach or enter the water."

But it's not just humans at risk. Crocodiles that become habituated to human presence often end up being euthanized for safety reasons. As the saying goes, "a fed croc is a dead croc."

So, what can we do to protect both people and wildlife?

The solution starts with each of us making responsible choices. While traveling, never feed wild animals, including crocodiles. Respect wildlife from a safe distance. Follow local guidelines and warning signs in crocodile habitats. And if you see illegal feeding, report it to authorities.

By taking these simple steps, we can create a safer environment for everyone — humans and animals alike. Remember, our actions have a ripple effect on the delicate balance of our ecosystems.

Let's work together to build a world wherein we can coexist safely with the incredible wildlife around us. After all, protecting our planet and its inhabitants is a win-win for all.

