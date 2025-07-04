Owner of Iceland's largest tourist attraction issues dire warning about island's future: 'I've seen dramatic changes'

The melting and vanishing of Iceland's glaciers could affect tourism in the future, Skift reported. The glaciers are a major attraction, and if they no longer exist, it would be a direct threat to tourism in the area.

Haukur Einarsson established Glacier Adventure in Iceland 10 years ago. His business includes a base camp, hotel, restaurant, and glacier museum, all focused on tourism brought in by the glaciers. "I've seen dramatic changes since I started working here," he said, per Skift. "I can … point out where the glacier used to be."

What's happening?

Icelandic glaciers have been receding for hundreds of years, but the rapid decline in recent years has been linked to the warming of the planet by scientists and glaciologists. This warming is primarily caused by human activity. Our reliance on fuels such as gas and oil causes a great deal of air pollution, which warms the planet.

Why are glaciers important?

In addition to locals having their livelihoods threatened by the possibility of the glaciers disappearing, the planet will also suffer severe consequences.

Glaciers provide fresh water for animals and humans and are vital to the balance of the ecosystems where they exist. These areas become threatened as the landscape changes.

Glaciers also help to keep temperatures down, reflecting solar radiation rather than absorbing it as the land surface does. As temperatures rise and melt the glaciers, there is less surface area to reflect. This loss increases the rate that the planet is warming. It is a vicious cycle.

In addition, as the glaciers melt, they contribute to sea level rise, which is affecting coastal communities, destroying homes, and damaging infrastructure.

What's being done about disappearing glaciers?

There are steps we can take to help, including doing what we can to reduce the pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet. That could mean supporting renewable energy sources and choosing cleaner transportation methods like public transportation, carpooling, and switching to an electric vehicle.

You can also help by bringing awareness to others, supporting businesses that take action to benefit the environment, and using your vote to elect pro-climate representatives.

It is ironic that the long flights to Iceland and their harmful carbon pollution are contributing to the warming of the planet and melting the glaciers.

Einarsson shared that Iceland's government is doing its best to make the tourist industry sustainable, and he is doing his part to educate visitors. He told Skift that "personally, I'd be happy if we just stopped traveling until we figure out a more sustainable way to do it."

