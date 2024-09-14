Scientists issue warning after tracking hundreds of glaciers — here's what their disappearance means for the future

For years, we've heard warnings that a warming planet will lead to the melting of glaciers. Unfortunately, this has already started, and some glaciers have already disappeared completely.

What's happening?

The Washington Post detailed the story of high school junior Gideon Brosowsky, who was looking forward to seeing glaciers on a family cruise through the Juneau Icefield in Alaska.

However, he was disappointed to find that what he expected to be towering chunks of ice were actually tiny, unassuming white lumps.

This tale is just a small example of disappearing glaciers, a phenomenon that is occurring all over the world. The Post noted that some are even gone completely. In Venezuela, for example, the last glacier in the area fully melted in early 2024.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, scientists have tracked the loss of 264 glaciers, while the United States has seen around 400 lost since the mid-20th century.

Now, scientists are actively mapping the glaciers we have already lost worldwide.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why is glacier disappearance concerning?

As the Post observed, melting glaciers are "one of the most identifiable consequences of a warming planet."

The effect this phenomenon can have on our planet is stark. According to Earth.org, glaciers are vital for ecosystems, providing fresh water for animals and humans. Citing a study published in the journal Science, Earth.org pointed out glacial melting provides a vital freshwater resource for nearly 2 billion people.

As the website noted, glaciers also help to reflect solar radiation that is otherwise absorbed by land, helping to keep temperatures down. Rising temperatures, however, are diminishing glaciers and their ability to do this, so the loss will further impact the planet's rate of warming.

Then there is the impact of sea level rise. Coastal communities worldwide are at risk of being inundated by seawater, destroying homes and businesses, displacing millions of people, encouraging the spread of diseases, and damaging vital infrastructure. Earth.org referenced a study published in Nature, which found that glacial melting between 2000 and 2019 was responsible for about 21% of sea level rise.

What can be done to slow the rate of glacial melting?

As the Post noted, glacial melting is a consequence of a warming world. With that in mind, we need to rapidly reduce the production of planet-warming pollution that leads thermometers to creep higher.

This starts at the top. Electing pro-climate politicians to positions of power can enact meaningful change to try to slow the damage we are causing to the planet. Meanwhile, supporting businesses that demonstrate positive climate actions can demonstrate our desire for more sustainable practices.

At home, though, you can still make a difference. Even small acts like composting your food and garden waste, switching off electrical items when they're not in use, or eating more plant-based meals can reduce the release of warming gases that trap heat in our atmosphere.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.