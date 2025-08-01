Residents on alert as enormous iceberg drifts dangerously close to land — here's why it poses such a threat

For the second time in less than a decade, a tiny village in Greenland has been threatened as a giant iceberg floated dangerously nearby.

What's happening?

In mid-July, residents of the Greenland village of Innaarsuit — population 180 — woke up to a startling sight. As mkweather.com reports, a massive iceberg had drifted perilously close to the town's shore, setting up awe-inspiring photos but also creating the possibility of real danger.

The village posted photos of the iceberg on social media while also mentioning that residents were advised to be particularly careful when walking or sailing near the huge chunk of ice. If a piece of the iceberg were to break off, it could not only hit someone, officials warned, but it could also fall into the water, creating a large, dangerous wave.

Amazingly, this isn't the first time an iceberg has threatened Innaarsuit's shore. In 2018, an iceberg that weighed an estimated 10 million tons floated near the village's coast.

Why are icebergs important?

As strange as it may seem when discussing something frozen, the sight of floating icebergs can be a strong indicator of our planet getting warmer.

Over the last decade, Earth has experienced the 10 hottest years in recorded history, with 2024 being the warmest year ever — a record that experts expect to be broken before the end of this decade. And as temperatures rise, glaciers and ice sheets are melting more rapidly.

This is not only one of the main reasons sea levels are rising at a much faster rate than in the past, but it also leads to the formation of icebergs, as large chunks of ice break off of melting glaciers and drift away.

The world's largest iceberg, A23a, started moving in 2023 after being grounded for more than 30 years. It is slowly melting away and is expected to eventually break into several pieces, but it also managed to come perilously close to land earlier this year.

Arctic ice melt has impacted communities in many other ways as well, including causing higher tides during extreme weather events, contributing to the spread of diseases, and disrupting food systems.

What's being done about icebergs?

The only way to prevent glaciers from melting is to reverse the warming that has plagued our planet for decades. And that can only happen by living in a more eco-friendly manner, reducing the amount of heat-trapping pollution created globally.

Some of that requires large-scale changes, like the ones agreed to by the nearly 200 nations that signed the Paris Agreement. But much of it can also be done at home, by choosing to use less plastic, filling your yard with native plants that benefit the local ecosystem, or relying more on public transportation.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.