Authorities issue warning after unexpected weather event triggers dangerous conditions — here's what you need to know

Unseasonably warm weather across Iceland has triggered massive glacier melt and caused dangerous river conditions, according to Iceland Review.

What's happening?

Authorities in Iceland have issued urgent weather warnings after warm air masses pushed temperatures to dangerous highs, causing widespread glacier melt across the country's highlands.

Water levels in unbridged glacial rivers have risen noticeably, making previously safe crossings increasingly hazardous for both vehicles and hikers.

The Icelandic Road Administration reported that river flow will intensify throughout the week as the unusual weather continues. Temperatures ranging from 63 degrees Fahrenheit to 82 degrees Fahrenheit have created conditions "more typical of southern Europe than the sub-Arctic," according to Iceland Review.

July 14 marked the first time in two years that temperatures in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik broke 68 degrees.

Why is this glacier melt important?

The dramatic temperature spike shows how rapidly changing weather patterns can create immediate hazards for people and critical infrastructure.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Rapid glacier melt previews the kind of disruptions communities the world over face as extreme weather events become more frequent.

Higher tides from melting glaciers can flood coastal areas where millions live, and disrupted water systems affect everything from agriculture to food security.

Changing precipitation patterns can also increase the spread of disease, as mosquitoes and other disease-carrying organisms expand their range into previously cooler regions.

What's being done about glacier melt?

People can take meaningful action in several ways, by supporting renewable energy initiatives and local climate resilience projects to increase your area's resiliency to the changing climate.

Home electrification — switching from gas appliances to electric alternatives — also helps to cut harmful emissions and saves you money on your monthly bills, helping to build stronger communities for whatever weather patterns bring next.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.