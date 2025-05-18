Meteorologists make unexpected discovery while observing Atlantic Ocean: 'It's a significant difference'

With 2025's hurricane season just around the corner, meteorologists tracking the Atlantic Ocean are seeing an unexpected development. According to reporting by USA Today, a patch of the eastern Atlantic isn't warming at the same rate, which could have important implications for hurricane activity in the summer. "It's a significant difference," the article stated.

What's happening?

Scientists closely monitor the Atlantic's "main development region," a key area between western Africa and Central America where most hurricanes form. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a surface temperature of 80 degrees Fahrenheit or more is needed to create a tropical cyclone. Rising ocean temperatures caused by human activity create favorable conditions for more frequent and severe hurricanes.

This year, the ocean surface temperature is about 2 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than last year's record-breaking temperature. Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University, told USA Today: "Thankfully, sea-surface temperature anomalies are WAY cooler than they were last year at this time. They were downright scary in late April of 2024."

Experts have cautioned that while this year's temperatures are below last year's, they are still above average, per The Weather Channel, and last month was actually the fourth-warmest April on record in the Northern Hemisphere and the second-warmest April on record globally. Colorado State is projecting above-average activity for 2025, with a forecast of 17 storms and nine hurricanes.

Why is the ocean's temperature important?

The unusual cooling in the main development region may bode well for 2025's hurricane season, but ocean temperatures are still higher than average. Rising global temperatures heighten the severity of natural disasters, acting like "steroids for weather."

The effects of a warmer Atlantic are felt worldwide, impacting crucial sea ice levels in the Arctic. A loss of sea ice compounds the problems of warming ocean temperatures and disrupts the food web of many species that rely on it.

What's being done about warming ocean temperatures?

In the short term, for those who live in affected areas, preventative measures can help reduce the harm done. For example, NOAA advises identifying dangers to your home and property before the season begins.

Thinking further ahead, collective efforts can cool the planet and, therefore, the ocean's temperature. Measures such as making sustainable home improvements and installing rooftop solar panels not only help the planet but also save money. Online tools such as the one provided by EnergySage offer a good starting point for getting the best deal.

