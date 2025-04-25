Scientists stunned by change in endangered whales' behavior: 'We don't know how long they'll be able to keep up'

"It's not just about protecting whales; it's about preserving the delicate balance of marine ecosystems."

They say an elephant never forgets, but that maxim could also apply to humpback whales — or at least it could have. A new study revealed that warming ocean temperatures are hindering the endangered species' migration habits, which rely on memory.

What's happening?

Researchers from McGill University in Quebec studied the satellite tracking data of 42 humpback whales in the Southeastern Pacific across eight years, per a study published in Scientific Reports. The research found that the whales relied on a combination of local environmental cues and their long-term memories to determine when to migrate. Each year, the whales traverse thousands of miles to reach Antarctica just as the sea ice melts and the krill are in full seasonal bloom.

The study concluded by warning that warmer oceans will make it harder for whales to time their migration.

Professor Virginie Millien, lead author of the study, told McGill University, "We don't know how long they'll be able to keep up. … At some point, their memory-based strategy may no longer work."

Why are humpback whales so important?

Like all great whales, humpback whales play a crucial role in the ocean's ecosystem and the environment. On average, a great whale captures about 33 tons of carbon that would otherwise reach the atmosphere, per the World Wildlife Fund. Their nutrient-rich waste sustains the ocean. Even in death, they continue to protect the planet by sinking to the ocean floor and providing sustenance to dozens of species.

One of the humpback whale's most interesting behaviors is its willingness to go toe-to-toe, or rather fin-to-fin, with killer whales. It is the only known marine animal that seeks out confrontations with the ocean's apex predator, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. More interesting still is that they extend this protection to other animals by disrupting orca pods on the hunt, a behavior that still baffles experts, Whales Online reported.

What's being done to protect humpback whales?

The study's authors are hopeful the research will help inform future conservation efforts and make them more targeted and effective. International cooperation will be the cornerstone of any meaningful efforts to safeguard migration corridors and feeding areas that whales rely upon.

There is some cause for optimism in this regard. In 2021, the United States and 24 other nations established the world's largest marine protected area in the Ross Sea, in the Antarctic, per NOAA. Six hundred thousand miles have been cordoned off from commercial fishing for the next 35 years.

Of course, there's still a great deal to be done.

As Hector Guzman of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, one of the study's co-authors, said, per McGill University, "It's not just about protecting whales; it's about preserving the delicate balance of marine ecosystems."

