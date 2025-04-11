  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists sound alarm on disturbing phenomenon emerging in the Arctic: 'Wide-ranging ... ramifications'

by Timothy McGill
Photo Credit: Getty Images

As Atlantic waters move farther into the Arctic — a phenomenon known as atlantification — they are bringing increasing warmth and saltiness, driving sea ice melt, and altering the Siberian Arctic environment, according to a recent report.

What's happening?

A study published in February by an international team of scientists from the United States, Norway, and Korea has warned of "wide-ranging climatological ramifications" from the invasion of unusually warm Atlantic water into the Arctic region. The study reveals that Atlantification is accelerating sea ice melt at an amplified rate.

"In particular, we show that the winter ventilation of the halocline in the eastern Eurasian Basin resulted in more than twofold rate in sea-ice loss caused by oceanic heat fluxes as compared to the 2010s," according to the study, per Radio Canada International.

"The eastern part of the Siberian Arctic Ocean is still strongly stratified, but the atlantification-driven shoaling of warm, salty, and nutrient-rich intermediate waters already has important ecological consequences there," the study's authors reported.

Why is warm Atlantic water moving into the Arctic important?

"We present previously unknown observational evidence that the atlantification processes are strengthening in the eastern Eurasian Basin," said the study. "The primary example is the diminishing sea ice, which is related to a powerful ocean-heat/ice-albedo feedback, which accelerates sea-ice losses."

This year, the Arctic experienced its fourth-warmest January and second-lowest sea ice extent for the month on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The region had its warmest February and winter on record. The sea ice extent for the second month of the year was the lowest on record.

This relatively sizzling start to the year in the Arctic does not bode well. Another recent study warned that the North Pole could experience ice-free conditions within just the next three years. The loss of ice, which helps keep the planet cool by efficiently reflecting sunlight off its surface, isn't confined to just the Arctic. Globally, the planet's total amount of sea ice hit a record low this past winter, per NASA, with the Antarctic sea ice dropping to its second-lowest level on record.

What's being done about vanishing sea ice?

Arctic Reflections, a Dutch startup, is one of several companies trying to find a way to restore rapidly melting ice. It proposes pumping water extracted from beneath the ice and dispersing it thinly across the surface so that it freezes and reinforces existing ice.

While innovative proposals like that might eventually help, immediate actions have to be taken right now to curb harmful carbon pollution that is warming our world and melting sea ice. Exploring critical climate issues like vanishing sea ice and spreading the word about it by talking to family and friends can help. Donating money to climate causes dedicated to helping Earth can also have an impact.

