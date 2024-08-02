Diver shares underwater footage after Hurricane Beryl devastates shores: 'This is so sad'

"If you think what you saw on the land is bad, wait until you see what is underwater."

It's summertime, which, for many, means relaxing by the pool or beach. Unfortunately, with the changes brought on by a warming planet, not all time by the water is as pristine as we would like.

In a TikTok video, ocean conservation enthusiast Liv (@oliviawarden3) dives underwater to explore the debris lingering below the surface as a result of Hurricane Beryl hitting the coastal city of Saint James in Barbados.

"If you think what you saw on the land is bad, wait until you see what is underwater," says Liv in the video, emphasizing that the materials found beneath the water harm marine life.

The video shows the disappointed TikToker swimming underwater to do a post-hurricane cleanup, noting that marine animals such as eels have had their habitats disturbed, and coral reefs have been damaged after taking thousands of years to develop.

Hurricanes have become more intense due to rising global temperatures. Warmer oceans — acting as "hurricane food" — play a significant role in this, providing the energy needed for hurricanes to form and intensify, per USA Today.

Warmer water and air hold more moisture, leading to increased rainfall during storms, which can cause flooding. The phenomenon is known as the Clausius-Clapeyron relationship. This predicts that for every 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit increase in temperature, the air can hold 7% more water, resulting in more rainfall.

Severe hurricanes have jeopardized the future of ocean systems as coral reefs are damaged. They make up less than 1% of the ocean floor but are home to 25% to 33% of all marine species.

Coastal communities depend on reefs for food, income, tourism, and even protection from storms. According to The Nature Conservancy, coral reefs represent around $36 billion a year in economic value globally, with $19 billion of that total representing "on-reef" tourism.

Pollution can be decreased by taking knowledge and turning it into action, such as avoiding plastic usage to reduce debris from entering waterways.

"I'm going to have to do a part two because I found so much," Liv says at the end of the video.

"This is so sad," commented one TikToker on the video, describing the devastation of the former ocean ecosystem hotspot.

"Thank you for cleaning up the debris. You are a fantastic human," wrote another.

