Experts sound the alarm on overlooked risk of upcoming hurricane season: 'A lot of valuable exposure in the way'

With the Atlantic hurricane season kicking off June 1, experts are raising serious concerns about more than just wind and rain. With ocean temperatures rising and key weather patterns aligning, scientists say we're on track for an especially intense season — and the energy infrastructure that powers our everyday lives may be directly in the storm's path.

What's happening?

Forecasters from Colorado State University expect at least 17 named storms this year, well above the seasonal average of 14. And it's not just the number of storms that's worrying experts — it's their potential strength.

Thanks to record-warm ocean waters and a lack of wind shear (which typically helps break apart storms), hurricanes that form this year could gain strength quickly and hit harder than ever. That's particularly bad news for the Gulf Coast, where densely packed cities share real estate with crucial oil and gas infrastructure.

"There is simply a lot of valuable exposure in the way for these hurricanes," Erik Lindgren, wind perils lead at reinsurance firm Swiss Re, said in an interview with Bloomberg.

The National Centers for Environmental Information reports that tropical storms and hurricanes have caused at least $1.5 trillion in damage and over 7,000 deaths in the United States since 1980 — and this year could add to that staggering toll.

Why is this season concerning?

While hurricanes are a natural part of weather systems, scientists agree that extreme weather events are becoming more dangerous because of human-driven global overheating. Warmer oceans feed hurricanes, helping them grow stronger faster. At the same time, shifting patterns in the Pacific are reducing the wind shear that typically helps keep storms in check.

This combination means stronger storms are more likely to form and maintain their power as they move toward the coast — increasing the risk to homes, businesses, and energy systems. Power outages, price spikes, and disrupted fuel supply chains could affect communities hundreds of miles inland.

What's being done about it?

The good news: There are steps being taken at every level to make communities more resilient. Cities are investing in stormproof infrastructure and backup power. Offshore wind projects and clean energy storage systems are helping reduce our reliance on fragile dirty fuel networks.

On an individual level, installing solar panels and a battery system can make your home more resilient during extreme weather — powering essentials even during extended outages. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on a solar installation.

And small choices — from staying informed to supporting clean energy and cutting back on air pollution — can help reduce the extreme weather risks we all face in the long term.

While the forecast may feel daunting, solutions are within reach. And the more we prepare today, the more we can protect tomorrow.

