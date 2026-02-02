Gardener shares photo after making surprising discovery in backyard tree: 'Fits right in'

It's wonderful to see hummingbirds attracted to your garden, as one homeowner shared on Reddit. However, the homeowner was worried when the hummingbird left its nest and didn't return.

The Southern California homeowner shared an image of the nest and asked the Reddit group r/hummingbirds for answers when they hadn't seen the mother bird in a while.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"I was able to get a closer peek at the nest in my yard," OP wrote. "Two perfect little eggs. It's been about a day since I saw mama last. Everywhere I've read says she should be sitting on them constantly. I've been in the kitchen for the last few hours and have been peeking through the window every few minutes, but can't see mama on the nest yet. What now?"

Hummingbirds are beautiful creatures that are vital pollinators for our ecosystem and food supply. Their eggs need to stay at a constant warm temperature, so the mother only leaves for a few minutes every hour to eat.

"I'm aware they require a lot of food for their little bodies so I'm hoping she's just out eating," OP wrote in the comments, "Don't want the eggs to get too cold."

Hummingbirds are an important pollinator in our ecosystem. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, pollinators are responsible for about 35% of the world's food crops. Pollinators, including bees and hummingbirds, also help prevent soil erosion, promote healthy plant growth, and improve local water quality.

While not endangered, hummingbirds are still at risk of reductions in population due to warming temperatures, habitat loss, and invasive species. Ensuring that hummingbirds have ample food and plants to pollinate is vital to keeping them safe and thriving.

One of the best ways to help pollinators in your yard is to rewild your yard. Using native plants can help attract pollinators and improve biodiversity in your area.

A wild yard also requires less water and maintenance, helping save you money, time, and reduce your need for harmful chemicals. Also, hummingbirds can help naturally control pests in your yard as they feed on insects.

You can attract hummingbirds to your yard by not using pesticide and by planting bright color flowers.

Commenters shared their own words of encouragement for OP and hoped for the return of the mother hummingbird.

"She's prob just feeding herself," one wrote. "Maybe you've missed her. She'll be back!"

"Depending on where you are located if it's hot then mom won't sit on the eggs to incubate them if it's already hot," another commenter wrote. "She knows what temperature the eggs need to be to incubate and if the weather is warm enough then she will just sit close by and watch and drink nectar until it cools down/time for her to sit on them."

"The way the nest fits right in that fork of the branches is so clever and cozy," another shared.

