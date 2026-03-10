Researchers issue warning after observing concerning shift in bird behavior: 'Predictable effects'

"We can mitigate them, we can reduce them, we can reverse them."

A study by the University of Michigan found concerning data about human activity affecting birds.

What's happening?

The University of Michigan researchers analyzed over 150 studies observing the impact of noise on birds.

The researchers compiled the data, which included information on over 160 bird species across six continents, and found that birds responded negatively to human-created noises, including traffic, construction, military activities, and more.

Depending on the bird species, anthropogenic noise can affect hatching rates and population density in a given area, as well as increase stress hormone levels in birds.

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, also found that developing animals, including embryos and nestlings, are particularly vulnerable to the negative impacts of noise pollution because they cannot move away from the noise as freely as adult birds can.

Why is noise pollution concerning?

Noise pollution not only causes physical and behavioral changes in birds, but it also meddles with bird communication.

Birds use noise to warn of predators or threats, find mates, and signal to parents for food. Loud noises affect their ability to hear and be heard, which may interfere with their daily survival.

"By synthesizing across these studies … we find that there are predictable effects," study co-lead author Neil Carter said. "And if we can predict them, then we can mitigate them, we can reduce them, we can reverse them."

Noise pollution also affects other wildlife species, such as marine mammals, and it disrupts learning and attention in developing children.

What can be done about noise pollution?

When entering natural habitats or spaces where wildlife roam, be mindful of your noise output so as not to disturb local wildlife.

You can also reduce noise pollution by ditching your old gas-powered lawn equipment and upgrading to electrical versions of these tools. The latter tends to be much quieter and can run on renewable resources, without sacrificing power, making this a smart switch on every front.

Additionally, keep your loud activities to the earlier portion of the day when birds are active, reserving the nighttime for rest and rejuvenation.

