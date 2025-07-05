Expert reveals surprising results after comparing popular home maintenance tools: 'Impressed'

"I always check this channel first before buying any tool."

Electric tools have been getting more efficient and powerful. One YouTuber decided to put some new battery-operated chain saws to the test in a comprehensive review video.

Project Farm (@ProjectFarm) is a content creator dedicated to testing and reviewing tools and other appliances for your home and garden. In one clip, Todd did a thorough investigation of electric chain saws to find out if they could stand up against an old-school gas-powered one.

In the nearly 30-minute video, he takes viewers through nine different models, including one gas saw, to give a clear baseline for comparison. They start off by showing all the features of each tool, explaining its power and construction and how user-friendly it is.

After giving some overviews, Todd goes through a couple of tests trying to see how long their batteries last, how they perform when cutting through planks, and how they handle particularly hard wood.

Throughout all the tests, one of the saws outperformed even the gas-powered one on nearly every metric. Todd wrote: "I can't believe that my favorite gas chainsaw was beat so badly by a battery-powered saw!

The biggest drawback to electric saws is the limits of their battery. Even the best performer only lasted about 15 minutes on one battery change, whereas you can last for closer to 40 minutes with a tank of gas — and it's much faster to top off the tank than it is to charge a battery to full.

In giving his final thoughts, Todd says the DeWalt model is the top performer, but the EGO saw might be the best choice considering the price difference. He also added: "For a lot of homeowners, I think gasoline chain saws are obsolete."

One of the main benefits of the improved performance of these machines is that electric products are much gentler on the planet, especially as battery performance improves with technological advances.

If you decide to make the switch to electric yard tools, you will also find the noise levels dramatically improved. In the clip, he found that the chain saws were significantly quieter than their gas-powered counterparts — not to mention that you stand to save hundreds of dollars on yard work when you cut out the cost of gas.

With more than 1 million views, there were plenty of responses in the comments.

One person said: "I can say, the DeWalt has performed very, very well. I was a logger and forester for 32 years and am impressed by the DeWalt, especially as an old man!"

Someone else shared their experience, writing: "I bought an Ego a couple years ago to be a temporary chainsaw till I got my gas one fixed. Still haven't bothered with the gas powered one, the Ego has never disappointed once."

Another person added: "I always check this channel first before buying any tool."

