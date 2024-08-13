Critics slam federal agency's response to dire health threat in major US river: 'We're extremely frustrated'

Twenty years into an ongoing federal cleanup of toxic chemicals from the Hudson River, environmental advocates are expressing displeasure with the progress, according to Gothamist.

What's happening?

The publication explained that two General Electric plants dumped 1.3 million pounds of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs — a type of "forever chemicals" — into the Hudson River between the 1940s and 1970s. The company paid to remove contamination from the riverbed from 2002 to 2015.

However, environmental advocates are now claiming that new data released by the Environmental Protection Agency shows unacceptable levels of PCBs still in the water. For instance, average PCB levels in fish were measured at 0.71 milligrams per kilogram in 2021, which is much higher than the 2020 target of 0.4 milligrams per kilogram.

"We're extremely frustrated that EPA has yet again failed to recognize that the cleanup efforts in the upper Hudson River just have not sufficiently protected human health and the environment," Drew Gamils, an attorney for the nonprofit organization Riverkeeper, told the publication, adding that dredging the river is not doing the job.

Meanwhile, the EPA said it needs more data to determine if the cleanup is meeting expectations, and environmentalists say they fear this could delay further progress.

Why is this cleanup important?

PCBs accumulate in animals' fatty tissue and increase as they move up through the food chain, Gothamist reported, explaining that these chemicals can eventually make their way to humans. In fact, children and pregnant women are warned against eating anything from the Hudson River.

While not all the same, the broader class of forever chemicals has been associated with health maladies like cancer, birth defects, liver disease, thyroid disease, and lower sperm counts. Plus, one new study outlined how these contaminants can pass from mother to newborn through maternal serum, cord serum, and breast milk.

PCBs are of particular concern for women, Gothamist reported, as elevated levels can lead to miscarriages and interfere with menstruation and menopause.

What's being done about forever chemicals?

The EPA said its desire for more study and data collection will not delay any decisions on how it will move forward on the Hudson cleanup. The agency is also seeking public comments until October 8, 2024.

It's impossible to completely avoid PFAS — these chemicals can be found in many everyday products along with a lot of our drinking water — but you can limit your risk by taking actions like avoiding nonstick cookware and limiting your use of stain- or water-resistant clothing. You can also choose products from PFAS-free brands.

The good news is that scientists are exploring new ways to eliminate these chemicals from our environment. Some researchers at the University of California, Riverside recently revealed a new method to break down two of the most common PFAS compounds — PFOA and PFOS — in water in less than an hour.

Plus, a team at Northwestern has found that heating forever chemicals in a dimethyl sulfoxide and sodium hydroxide mixture breaks down their chemical bonds.

