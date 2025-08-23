Wildlife experts rally to help adorable garden creatures: 'A small act of kindness can save a whole family'

Hedgehogs are beloved little creatures — from being the face of popular video game series, to a common house pet, we can't get enough of these spiny mammals.

Despite their widespread adoration, hedgehogs are facing population decline in Europe, especially in the UK.

According to the Bucks Herald, the Aylesbury wildlife hospital and MyBuilder.com have released some tips to help the public prevent premature hedgehog deaths and keep these little cuties running around our world.

The tips come mainly in response to the impacts of summer heat on wildlife. A recent study showed that rising global temperatures are one of the three main concerns for animals and ecosystems globally, in line with habitat destruction or loss, and overexploitation, such as poaching.

Sharon Jacobs, the head nurse at the Aylesbury wildlife hospital, told the Bucks Herald, "During the summer heatwaves, it's vital to remember that hedgehogs are not only struggling with the high temperatures themselves — many are also caring for tiny babies. Leaving out shallow dishes of water and checking long grass or under shrubs before gardening so that you don't inadvertently disturb a nest can make all the difference."

In the article, experts from MyBuilder.com also added that individuals can place hedgehog homes in shade and places where the animals won't burn their feet, as well as checking compost for these critters and covering drainholes to prevent them from falling in or getting stuck.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

By taking local action to address climate issues, such as protecting vulnerable or endangered species, you can help promote biodiversity, which is vital for a healthy world.

Educating the public, or even those around you, is a great step to mitigating species loss. With the word being spread by the Aylesbury wildlife hospital on protecting hedgehogs, the hope is that countless deaths can be prevented. By supporting climate-forward causes like this one, you can know you are backing a greener future.

"A small act of kindness can save a whole family of hedgehogs," Jacobs stated, per the Bucks Herald.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



