Homeowner shares photos of beautiful garden feature with crucial purpose: 'Absolutely stunning'

"This is so well done!"

One homeowner in Ontario, Canada, had to contend with difficult soil and uncooperative wildlife to create their garden. Despite their struggles, native plants helped them to build a lush and thriving paradise in their backyard.

The gardener shared photos of their success in r/NativePlantGardening.

"When life gives you waterlogged clay soil, rabbits, and deer, plant Rose Mallow, Cardinal Flower, Blue Lobelia, Obedient plants, Milkweed, Blazing Star, and Joe Pye," wrote the original poster.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their photos show a field full of blooming flowers in all colors and varieties, punctuated by feathery greenery and set against a backdrop of healthy bushes and trees. Though they might be visited by rabbits and deer, the animals clearly have not damaged the beautiful plant life.

Other photos show the enthusiastic activity of pollinators, including a bee and a butterfly.

Beautiful results like these that mesh well with pollinators and other wildlife are a hallmark of gardening with native plants. It takes very little effort to have gardening success with native plants because they are adapted to the local climate and growing conditions.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

You won't have to break the bank paying for lots of water, fertilizer, and pesticides if you rewild your yard. Plus, native species are good for the environment.

Normally, clay soil like that found in the original poster's garden has poor drainage and does not absorb water well. However, the right plants can help with this. Deep-rooted and water-loving plants can help create a rain garden that will guide water down into the soil, where it can do good for the plants and avoid flooding nearby structures.

Commenters loved what the original poster did with their garden. "Absolutely stunning!" said one user.

"This is so well done! A wet marshy garden area would be a dream to me because I love these kind of plants," said another commenter.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



