Researchers capture terrifying moment while filming wildlife at national park: 'Yes, this bear is in fact still running right toward us'

Having a close encounter with a wild bear can be a terrifying moment for anybody, even for trained professionals. A group of researchers managed to document its tense standoff with a bear while inside the Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska.

"Don't worry about the abrupt cut off at the end as I realize that, yes, this bear is in fact still running right toward us," one of them wrote in her TikTok post.

Anna (@intoalpine), a wildlife biologist, shared her brief yet hair-raising experience with a brown bear that got a little too close for comfort while making its way through the national park. Anna and her team of biologists may not have actively sought out contact with the bear, but they knew how to properly handle the situation.

"She stopped a few feet from us, we talked calmly at her, then she ran off," she wrote in a comment. "She was a small subadult who was curious about us."

According to the U.S. National Park Service, one of the most important things to remember when encountering a bear is to remain calm. Although it can be easier said than done, don't panic or scream when a brown charges in your direction. Simply speak to the bear in a calm voice while making yourself appear as large as possible.

Despite remembering the right way to handle a brown bear, Anna noted that it was difficult for everyone in the small group to keep their composure, especially as the bear circled back around multiple times.

"We are a group of 5 bear biologists…and even with all our experience we were all a bit rattled!" admitted the poster in a comment.

While brown bears usually avoid humans, they are no strangers to confrontation. However, most attacks occur when a bear feels threatened, surprised, or is protecting its cubs.

Regardless of the reason, brown bear attacks can be extremely dangerous and fatal for humans, and the way you handle one differs from black bear attacks. In the event of an attack from a brown/grizzly bear, the NPS says you should "leave your pack on and play dead."

Yet attacks can also result in the euthanization of the animal. The best way to prevent this is to avoid contact in the first place.

As Anna was describing how she managed to walk away from the tense encounter, she reiterated the importance of safety over attempting to capture mesmerizing footage. So when the brown bear began to walk away, Anna knew it was time to stay alert for a potential attack.

"When that happened it was time to get out the bear spray and pay close attention to the situation at hand instead of recording," Anna added.

