Woman stunned after locking eyes with wild animal through kitchen window: 'I didn't know what to do'

"The only thing separating me from this bear is a thin piece of glass."

A woman in Bedford County, Virginia, had a startling face-to-face encounter with a black bear while baking cookies in her home, reported WSET.

What's happening?

Madison Dalton was making cookies in her kitchen when she heard crashes outside. About 50 minutes after the first noise, she looked up to find herself separated from a bear by only a window.

"I had two bags of icing in my hand. I throw these bags of icing down, I hop up, and I'm like, 'Oh my goodness! The only thing separating me from this bear is a thin piece of glass,'" Dalton told reporters. "I didn't know what to do."

Her German shepherd, Athena, barked at the bear, which likely helped scare it away from the property.

The next morning, Dalton discovered that her bird feeder had been pulled down, evidence of what attracted the unwelcome visitor to her home in the first place.

Why are bear encounters concerning?

Wildlife experts note that bear sightings increase as temperatures rise and animals search for food more actively. These encounters are part of a growing pattern of worldwide human-wildlife conflicts due to habitat loss, climate pressures, and resource shortages.

As human development expands into previously wild areas, animals such as bears face shrinking territories and limited food sources. This pressure forces wildlife into residential areas to search for easy meals such as bird seed, pet food, or unsecured garbage.

These unexpected wildlife encounters can be dangerous for humans if animals feel threatened or cornered. The BBC reported that while animal attacks receive media attention, the number of serious incidents remains relatively low compared to other risks you face daily.

With warming temperatures shortening hibernation periods, bears may wake before their natural food sources are available, driving them into valleys and neighborhoods where humans live.

What can I do to prevent bear encounters?

You can take simple steps to make your property less attractive to bears and other wildlife. Remove bird feeders when bears are most active (between April and November) or place them far from your house. Secure your garbage in bear-resistant containers and put it out only the morning of pickup.

Clean your grill thoroughly after each use and don't leave pet food outside overnight. If you garden, keep compost piles away from your house and never add meat scraps.

If you encounter a bear, stay calm. Slowly back away while facing the animal. Make yourself look bigger and create loud noises if a bear approaches. The Virginia Department of Forestry emphasizes that bears rarely attack unless they feel cornered.

Many communities have adopted "BearWise" programs that teach residents how to coexist with local wildlife through practical preventive measures. By taking these precautions, you can help create safer boundaries between human and animal habitats while supporting the conservation of these important native species.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.