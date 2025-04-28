Video captures reckless tourists pushing limits during bear encounter: 'These people need to stay home'

When you visit a national park, you hope to see some wildlife — maybe a hawk flying overhead, a snake slithering by, or a chipmunk darting through the trees.

But for a group of tourists in Whistler, British Columbia, the encounter was a bit more intense: a black bear, just steps away on the biking path.

In one Instagram reel shared by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks), several tourists can be seen doing exactly what the National Park Service warns against — approaching the bear to snap photos and shoot video, seemingly unfazed by the potential danger. Instead of backing away, they edge closer to the animal, phones in hand.

While the video was filmed in Canada, the issue resonates across national parks and protected areas globally. The National Park Service in the U.S. recommends staying at least 100 yards away from bears, reminding visitors: "If you are close enough to take a selfie with an animal, you are way too close." These are wild animals, not roadside attractions, and they can behave unpredictably when they feel threatened or cornered.

Wildlife experts warn that interactions like this not only put humans at risk but also often lead to tragic outcomes for the animals. Bears that injure or scare people, whether provoked or not, may be euthanized by park authorities. In these cases, human recklessness leads to irreversible consequences for wildlife.

It didn't take long for the internet to weigh in — and most people were firmly in the "what are you doing?!" camp. "These people need to stay home, watch TV and eat a bag of French fries. Let intelligent people enjoy the National Parks," one commenter quipped.

"I see this sort of ridiculousness all the time at Great Smoky Mountains Nat'l Park," another person wrote. "People walk right up to bears. I don't get it."

And someone else chimed in with biting sarcasm: "Anyone know the way to the closest mauling???"

Park boundaries, railings, and signage exist for a reason: not to ruin the experience, but to protect both people, wildlife, and the delicate ecosystems we're lucky enough to visit. If you're hoping to safely view wildlife, consider guided tours, wildlife viewing platforms, or using binoculars from a respectful distance. Because keeping wild animals wild is the best way to ensure we all make it home safely, bears included.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.