Gardener shares beautiful video of delightful visitor enjoying backyard plants: 'So joyful to watch'

A gardener shared footage of a hummingbird that graced their garden with its lovely presence. They posted the video of the bird and its fluttering wings enjoying a catmint plant bursting with purple blooms on the subreddit r/gardening.

"In our garden today," they wrote.

While catmint, also called nepeta, is not native to North America, it has "naturalized." This means it's not invasive or destructive and can coexist with native plants. The Huron River Watershed Council explains that this term "is used in botany to refer to plants that have successfully established and reproduced in a new environment."

"Attracting a wide variety of pollinators, catmint in full bloom is always abuzz with bees and other critters," the blog The Garden Diaries writes.

Naturalized plants can be a great complement to native species in a rewilded yard or lawn. Replacing traditional, sometimes invasive species with native ones creates the perfect opportunity to catch a glimpse of a special pollinating creature such as a fleet-winged hummingbird or beautiful butterfly.

Hummingbird populations have in recent years. The Embassy Landscape Group notes that "at least 28 species of hummingbirds are considered threatened, with seven species listed as critically endangered."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Beyond protecting hummingbirds, though, a garden that attracts pollinators benefits everyone by keeping an ecosystem's balance intact and the food supply healthy.

These kinds of plants also tend to need less care and irrigation, saving gardeners both time and money. Even just a partial redesign can help you reap these financial benefits.

Fellow gardeners loved the video.

"I love seeing hummers! So joyful to watch," one commenter wrote.

"I love to see these little darlings. Nice shot you got!" another said.

Someone else offered advice on another attractive plant for hummingbirds, writing: "We noticed hummingbirds in our garden once we planted Mexican sunflowers. Hummingbirds love them."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.