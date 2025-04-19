Proud gardener shares stunning photos of low-maintenance front yard: 'Genuinely looks like a pro did it'

One California homeowner stunned onlookers with a garden that was not only a riot of color but also low maintenance and drought resistant.

They posted their gorgeous photos in r/NoLawns, a fitting place for someone who had chosen a less water-intensive alternative to turf grass. "My slice of heaven," the original poster said. "Oakland Ca, all drought tolerant, emphasis on natives and pollinator friendly perennials."

Choosing drought-tolerant plants is an excellent way to save money while conserving fresh water, a must in drier parts of the U.S. such as the West Coast. Native plants, in particular, are a great choice because they are adapted to the local rainfall and support native pollinators. Since these valiant insecta and other small creatures are the backbone of agriculture and natural plant growth, feeding them by rewilding your yard is a wise move for any gardener.

In this case, the OP chose a mix of native and other plants that created a stunning visual effect in addition to being cheap to keep and good for the environment. "Coreopsis going OFF," they said of their first photo, which shows bursts of yellow, red, and orange flowers. "Yarrow also looking nice, along with the last of the aloe blooms," they added.

On another photo, they added, "This side has yarrow, perennial buckwheat (erigonum - a personal fav), succulents, agaves (ouchies), aloes, lantana, nepeta, sage, and some small leucadendron at the back." The flowers are dotted with succulents and divided by a row of river stones, all of which lend variety and a natural but cultivated feel.

Commenters were incredibly impressed with the design. "This is just gorgeous, did you put this together yourself?" asked one user. "It genuinely looks like a pro did it."

"Ooooo!!!! I love so much about it: the color combinations, that big agave, the design, the tiny agaves, and oh - that orange," said another commenter.

