Study uncovers looming threat to creatures that have called US coastline home for 450 million years — here's what's happening

The American horseshoe crab — a 450-million-year-old species older than the dinosaurs — may be running out of places to reproduce.

What's happening?

According to Natural Science News, a study from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has uncovered alarming threats to the coastal habitats these animals rely on to lay and develop their eggs, revealing how rapidly rising seas could impact the conditions they need to survive.

Researchers examined horseshoe crab spawning sites along the shorelines of Pinellas and Brevard counties in Florida, mapping out which habitats the animals use today and projecting how those areas will change as sea levels rise through 2040, 2070, and 2100.

Their findings point to dramatic losses ahead. By 2100, Pinellas County could lose 96% of its mangroves and 87% of its sheltered tidal flats — two habitats the species depends on.

In Brevard County, the outlook is similarly stark: up to 98% of sand beaches used for spawning may disappear or become unsuitable, along with nearly 95% of mangrove habitat.

Experts say these changes aren't happening in isolation. Increasing global temperatures — driven by the burning of dirty energy sources that release planet-heating pollution — cause seas to rise, which, in turn, swallow shorelines and supercharge coastal erosion.

As a result, the stable, gently sloped beaches horseshoe crabs need to reproduce may vanish in a matter of decades.

Why is this important?

Horseshoe crabs play a crucial role in coastal ecosystems. Their eggs feed migratory shorebirds, and their unique blue blood is essential to the biomedical industry for ensuring vaccine safety. If their breeding grounds erode, entire food webs could unravel.

Sea-level rise also fuels stronger storm surges and more destructive flooding — part of the broader pattern in which human-driven warming supercharges extreme weather events.

While individual storms aren't caused by a shifting climate alone, research shows they are becoming more intense and more damaging because of rising temperatures.

Losing mangroves makes things worse. These coastal trees buffer storms, filter pollution, and stabilize shorelines. Their projected disappearance highlights a growing threat to nearby communities and wildlife.

What's being done about it?

Conservation groups across the U.S. are working to protect coastal nurseries like marshes, wetlands, and mangroves. Many regions are investing in living shorelines, which use natural materials to prevent erosion while supporting wildlife.

Other organizations are restoring oyster reefs, replanting mangroves, and redesigning coastal infrastructure to coexist with rising seas.

Individuals can also help by supporting policies that reduce reliance on dirty energy sources, exploring cleaner home upgrades, and learning more about these interconnected issues through reliable sources.

