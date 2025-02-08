Scientists sound alarm over unexpected vaccine safety issue: 'Especially problematic'

The problem extends beyond the vaccines.

Climate change is threatening global health in novel ways. A recent study published in the Nature Climate Change journal found that rising temperatures, humidity, and extreme weather events are undermining vaccine safety, efficacy, and equity, potentially putting millions of lives at risk.

What's happening?

According to the study, vaccines used to prevent diseases are becoming less effective as the planet warms. Researchers found that extreme temperatures, humidity, flooding, and drought can alter the stability of vaccines, which obstructs their ability to trigger protective immune responses.

Heatwaves are "especially problematic" as they can damage the proteins inside vaccines, Carbon Copy wrote. Extreme cold spells can change their chemical structure, too, and other damage can occur during transport and storage, particularly in regions with fragile healthcare systems.

The problem extends beyond the vaccines. Disruptions caused by natural disasters like hurricanes and floods can shut down healthcare facilities, delay vaccination campaigns, and worsen disparities in vaccine access for disadvantaged communities.

Why is vaccine efficacy important?

Vaccines are key to preventing disease outbreaks and protecting global health.

As climate change compromises vaccine effectiveness, the world could see rising cases of vaccine-preventable illnesses like measles and polio. Moreover, marginalized populations, including those in low-income countries and rural areas, may receive less effective protection against disease.

As of 2019, more than 85 pathogens were linked to 704 million years lost from illness, disability, or early deaths, according to a Lancet study. Climate change-induced damage to vaccines could exacerbate that health toll.

Vaccine inefficacy is also tied to broader climate concerns. Increased frequency of extreme weather events jeopardizes the lives of people living in vulnerable areas, potentially overloading fragile public health systems. A lack of intervention could create a dangerous feedback loop, accelerating the speed of disease transmission and worsening vaccine inequities.

What's being done about this?

To address the degradation of vaccines, researchers are calling for the development of resilient vaccine infrastructure.

Mobile immunization units and improved cold chain systems ensure vaccines are stored at optimal temperatures during transport.

Public health experts are also advocating for better emergency preparedness, including rapid vaccine deployment plans during extreme weather events. Vaccine literacy is encouraged.

On a systemic level, tackling climate change is crucial to address the root of the problem. Organizations worldwide are working to transition to clean energy, reduce planet-warming emissions, and protect vulnerable communities from climate-fueled impacts such as rising sea levels.

By building climate-resilient health systems, the global population can move toward a healthier, more equitable future.

