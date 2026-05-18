Homeowner returns to grisly snake showdown in Atlanta suburbs

"I wish I had a Kingsnake protecting my house like that."

A Reddit post from the Atlanta suburbs offered a startling look at wildlife conflict in a residential yard: One snake appeared to be constricting and killing another.

In a post on the r/whatsthissnake forum, a homeowner said that their son came home to find a black snake coiled around a brown one that appeared to have been killed, with both animals motionless.

When he tried to pull them apart, the dead snake's skin began to peel away, and the black snake slid under the front porch step.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters on the post were quick to point out what most likely happened.

"I think the black one is a king snake (not venomous), and he's doing his job by taking out the venomous copper head," wrote one user.

"A copperhead … can envenomate someone if they accidentally brush their hands on their fangs after it passes away. So if the kingsnake doesn't come back to finish [its] meal, you should be [careful] when disposing of the carcass," warned another.

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Notably, kingsnakes are immune to the venom and have somewhat of a specialty of being able to prey on venomous snakes, able to constrict them and then eat them whole.

While snakes give many people the heebiejeebies, they are an important part of local ecosystems because they help control the population numbers of rodents and other small animals. But human development can make those interactions more visible — and more stressful for both wildlife and people.

As forests and undeveloped land give way to roads, lawns, and housing, snakes often move through smaller habitat fragments, fence lines, and backyards in search of shelter, food, and mates.

Prey species can also gather around homes, especially where there is mulch, thick landscaping, birdseed, pet food, or places for rodents to hide. That can turn suburban yards into hunting grounds.

Warmer conditions may further alter wildlife behavior by extending active seasons and shifting where animals roam. In turn, residents may be more likely to encounter snakes at home, sometimes in dramatic or unsettling ways.

There is also a safety concern for humans. Many people have trouble identifying snakes, and attempts to handle them can lead to bites or other injuries.

If you find one in your yard, avoid trying to grab, separate, or kill it. If there is an immediate safety concern, contact a local animal control office, wildlife rehabilitator, or licensed snake relocation expert.

Other commenters were in awe of the intense display of nature.

"Impressive display! I've never seen a King in action like this, and it's really cool to see the process! I would rest easy knowing the King is hanging around. Very very cool," said one user.

"Wow, I'm jealous. I wish I had a Kingsnake protecting my house like that. So cool," another wrote.

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