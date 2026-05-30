Storm cuts power to entire street, but family with solar and battery says they didn't skip a beat

"Genuinely one of the more satisfying evenings I've had in a while."

When a storm knocked out power on one street around dinnertime, one family barely noticed.

In a Reddit post, a user said their family's solar-and-battery setup kept the lights on while neighbors went dark, which even turned their house into an impromptu hangout spot.

What happened?

The original poster took to the r/solar subreddit to share the story. They recounted that a storm rolled through around 6 p.m., cutting electricity to "basically our whole street." They only realized the outage had happened when a neighbor messaged to ask whether their electricity was still on.

Indeed it was. The OP said that dinner continued, the kids kept watching TV, and the family "didn't skip a beat." That neighbor later brought her children over, and the two families spent a few hours at the house until grid power returned.

"Genuinely one of the more satisfying evenings I've had in a while and that's a low bar but still," they concluded.

The post drew supportive comments from other solar-plus-battery owners, many of whom said this kind of seamless backup is exactly why the investment is worthwhile. Some weren't as willing to share in the bounty as the OP.

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"Ha I have automations in place to turn off and dim and lights that are on so my neighbors don't know I have power hehe," one shared. "All exterior lights off in 5 seconds. All interior lights dim to 10% power if on."

One commenter called that a "smart move" and joked the "first rule of prepping is don't let people know you've prepped."

While it's great that the OP didn't skip a beat, some commenters suggest they should actually pay some attention.

They pointed to the practical side of outage preparation, including alerts for grid loss and systems that automatically shut off major electrical loads such as EV charging, dryers, and heat pumps to preserve battery life.

Why does it matter?

Solar panels paired with battery storage can keep essential appliances running during outages while also lowering utility bills when the grid is operating normally. Storms, grid strain, and extreme weather are leaving more households vulnerable to disruptions.

A gas generator can help, but batteries offer quieter, instant backup without the fumes, fuel storage, or startup delay. Avoiding food spoilage, reducing disruptions, and lowering monthly energy costs are among the benefits, especially when solar is already helping cut electric bills.

What can I do?

If battery storage is part of the plan, commenters suggested thinking beyond the installation itself. Outage alerts, smart panels, and automated load management can make a major difference by pausing high-demand devices and stretching stored power longer.

For homeowners starting from square one, EnergySage can jump-start the solar process with its free tools that can save you up to $10,000 in the process through curating competitive bids from local installers.

If you're looking to get going at a smaller budget, Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program is an option that can drop your utility rate by up to 20%.

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