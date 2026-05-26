Rooftop solar powers whole-house AC and 2 EVs through 90-degree heat, with energy left over

"It completely changed how we think about energy bills."

One homeowner is giving others a glimpse of the clean-energy dream in action.

According to a post in the forum r/solar, the homeowner's solar roof setup produced enough energy to cool the whole house and charge two EVs during 90-plus-degree weather while still finishing the day as a net exporter of power.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The OP shared a dashboard screenshot of their total energy production and consumption. Because they ran the AC unit all day during 90-degree weather and charged two EVs simultaneously, the total energy consumption was 100.6 kilowatt-hours.

But because the homeowner uses solar panels, they produced 101.5 kWh, effectively covering 100% of the energy consumed, with $0 owed to the utility grid.

It's the kind of summer performance that can turn a heat wave into a money-saving opportunity.

This kind of firsthand example is notable because summer is typically when many households face their highest electric bills. Air-conditioning demand spikes during extreme heat, and EV charging can add another major source of electricity use.

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Rather than treating those energy loads as unavoidable costs, rooftop solar can help turn them into an offset — or even a source of bill credits in some cases.

For homeowners considering a similar move, comparing options can be a helpful first step. Energysage offers free tools that can help you go solar, compare competitive bids from local installers, and potentially save you up to $10,000 in the process.

If you're not ready to spend up front, Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%.

Commenters on the post shared their own money-saving experiences with solar.

"We have almost the exact same setup at our house: solar + 2 EVs. It completely changed how we think about energy bills," one user wrote. "We were fortunate to have enough roof space to offset most of our usage, but even partial offset can make a huge difference."

Another said, "This is exactly what solar is made for. Running AC all day and charging two EVs without paying a dime to the grid is the whole point. Living the dream right there."

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