Energy expert urges families to retire outdated backup generators for safer upgrades: 'It's like having an … angel watching over your home's power'

An energy expert has sparked conversation online after urging homeowners to ditch their old-fashioned fuel-powered generators for high-tech home batteries.

In the YouTube video, Maisie from Good Faith Energy highlighted the key differences between using a gas-powered generator versus a home battery for backup energy.

"Historically, generators have been the go-to solution for those seeking backup power configurations for their property," Maisie explained. "They're reliable — there's no doubt about that — but they do have their drawbacks."

These drawbacks include the loud noise that gas-powered generators make when in operation, the regular maintenance required to keep a generator running, and, of course, the need to regularly supply the generator with fuel, whether that be gasoline, diesel, propane, or natural gas.

By burning these fuels for power, generators also release significant amounts of heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere.

According to the California Air Resources Board, operating a standard, 3.5-horsepower generator at an average load of 1 kilowatt for one hour produces as much pollution as driving a car 150 miles.

Meanwhile, a home battery is completely silent, requires virtually no maintenance, and can be monitored and controlled from an app on your phone.

Home batteries can also be charged either from the electrical grid during off-peak hours or from solar panels, making your home more energy efficient while saving you money on your energy bill.

If you live in the United States and are considering solar, the time to act is now because new legislation making its way through Congress is likely to end the 30% solar tax credit and other clean-energy incentive programs at the end of 2025.

As Maisie mentioned in the video, one of the best parts about a home battery is that it automatically kicks in whenever you need it, giving you the comfort of knowing that the power in your home will never be disrupted.

"It's like having an AI angel watching over your home's power supply," the energy expert explained.

