Man moves into first apartment after finding beloved chihuahua's ashes in dumpster and returning them

"He is such a wonderful and kind person who's had a tough start in life. He deserves all the best."

Chris Engdahl had only one goal when he pulled a bag from a dumpster: keep it safe in case someone out there would want it back.

As the New York Post reported, after seven years of living on the streets, the 28-year-old Engdahl is now moving into his first apartment after returning a family's stolen memorial items. They included the ashes of their late chihuahua, Tia, and his actions inspired an outpouring of community support.

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On April 22, Brandon and Holly Dunn were getting ready to leave Seattle for North Carolina. After loading their car, they went back into their apartment for another trip. When they returned, they found a smashed window and their belongings missing.

Among the stolen items were Tia's ashes, ceramic paw prints, and other memorial keepsakes. "We were heartbroken," Brandon told K5 News, making a desperate public plea, per the Post. "The important things to us can't be replaced," he added, explaining that Tia was like a child to the couple, who couldn't have children.

Seattle resident Katie Michie tried to help by posting flyers around the city asking people to watch for the missing items. Around that same time, Engdahl came across the keepsakes at the bottom of a dumpster.

Michie later said Engdahl held onto the items because he knew they had to matter deeply to someone. A few days later, he noticed one of the flyers and reached out to arrange the return of the keepsakes to the Dunn family.

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While dumpster diving often yields large hauls of food, beauty products, electronics and appliances, and pet supplies, it rarely leads to priceless pet remains.

According to The Post, Michie organized a GoFundMe to help Engdahl furnish his new apartment and support Reo, the dog he had rescued during his years on the streets. It ended up raising more than $7,224.

Now, Engdahl's next chapter appears to be about building a safer, more secure life with Reo by his side.

As Michie told The Post, "He is such a wonderful and kind person who's had a tough start in life. He deserves all the best. He's an angel."

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