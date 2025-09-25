Officials enact unexpected ban in popular fishing area: 'I do not make this decision lightly'

Some suggest the steps taken are not enough.

An emergency ban has been implemented around the Otago Peninsula in New Zealand. It imposes immediate restrictions on fishing in the area, with the goal of protecting an endangered species.

According to the New Zealand news site Stuff, the ban was issued by Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones and went into effect in mid-September.

While Jones has a history of being pro-fisheries, the state of the hoiho penguin — also known as the yellow-eyed penguin — is serious enough to prompt a ban on stationary nets.

"As the self-proclaimed champion of the fisheries industry, I do not make this decision lightly," the minister said, per Stuff.

The ban will prohibit stationary fishing nets — or set nets — from being used around the peninsula for a period of three months. The fishing gear has previously entangled and killed hoiho penguins.

Similar bans have been implemented around the world to protect specific animal populations and prevent biodiversity loss. When whole species are threatened, so are entire ecosystems. Local food webs can be disrupted, and even humans can be impacted by ripple effects felt through the food supply and related local economies.

A coastal town in England has recently considered a full fishing ban to protect waterfowl, which have been injured by fishing lines.

Although the Otago Peninsula ban aims to save the lives of endangered penguins, some suggest the measures are insufficient. The New Zealand Nature Fund previously reported an 80% drop in mainland populations of the animal since 2009. According to The Post (NZ), environmental advocates have called for restrictions covering larger portions of the ocean to help protect even more hoiho.

To do your part in safeguarding endangered species from the threats posed by human activities, consider taking local action by participating in a coastal cleanup. Keeping litter out of waterways can prevent marine life from becoming ensnared or stuck in trash and mistaking metal or plastic waste for food.

