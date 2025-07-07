  • Outdoors Outdoors

Miraculous event unfolds at dwindling lake — here's why experts are optimistic

This is welcome news for locals and the many visitors the area attracts.

by Michael Muir
For the first time ever, an important Indian lake reached full capacity in June.

According to The Times of India, with Lake Hirekolale filled to capacity and nearby Yagachi Dam also looking healthy, residents won't be short of drinking water for at least two years.

The manmade Lake Hirekolale supplies water for the city of Chikmagalur, in Karnataka. The picturesque town is a popular tourist destination thanks to its gorgeous scenery and rich history. 

According to a popular legend, it's where the 17th-century monk Baba Budan smuggled the first coffee into India by hiding seven coffee beans in his beard. 

Because of the high altitudes and temperate climate, Chikmagalur's coffee is highly regarded. Coffee is a highly water-intensive crop; a kilogram of raw coffee cherries requires approximately 2,500 liters of water to cultivate, according to CIPSEM. Therefore, Chikmagalur's prosperity is closely tied to its water supply.

The early onset of this year's monsoon is paying off for other areas of the world's most populous nation. The India Meteorological Department reported that rainfall in the last week of June was nearly 20% higher than the historical average nationwide. 

The seasonal rains are critical for India's agricultural sector, supplying nearly 70% of its yearly water needs, per the Economic Times. Several other vital reservoirs across the peninsula have also seen a welcome change in their fortunes. 

Water scarcity is a persistent problem for India, as its droughts and heatwaves are growing longer and more intense. Extreme weather events in India and elsewhere are being driven by the planet-heating emissions of dirty energy

India has made remarkable progress in adopting clean energy; as Reuters reported, its solar output from January to April 2025 increased by 32.4% compared to the previous year. 

However, India still relies heavily on coal, one of the most polluting energy sources, and is not phasing it out as quickly as other nations. 

The reservoir's rise is a cause for optimism, but it also provides a welcome example of the benefits of prioritizing continued, effective local action and raising awareness of key climate issues

