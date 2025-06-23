  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials celebrate as key reservoir fills up for first time in years — here's what's happening

It's a critical water source.

by Michael Muir
It's a critical water source.

Photo Credit: iStock

A key reservoir in southern India is now at full capacity after a spell of badly needed heavy rainfall in the area. 

As Social News XYZ reports, Veeranam Lake reached a level of 47.5 feet, its highest level in years. The lake is a key water source for the city of Chennai and irrigation for the region's farmland. Veeranam is a man-made lake that was carved out of the land in the 10th century and takes its name from the title of a past ruler. 

The rise was attributed to unseasonal rainfall in the Tamil Nadu area. According to the India Meteorological Department, May 2025 was the wettest on record since 1901. 

The average rainfall across India was 126.7 mm (almost 5 inches), which is more than twice the historical average (61.4 mm, or 2.4 inches). The biggest departure from the norm was in central India, while the south received almost triple the usual level for that time of year. 

While this has been a welcome development for the south, the northeast has suffered from flooding, which has resulted in 34 fatalities so far, according to Reuters. 

For the Tamil Nadu region, the unseasonal rainfall will be a welcome boon for residents and farmers. Last year, the lake ran dry amid record-breaking heat waves, per Down to Earth. The additional water reserves will help sustain the area during the drier seasons, where temperatures can often top 100 degrees Fahrenheit. However, this relief is only temporary and symptomatic of the increased instances of unusual weather. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

While India has made significant strides in clean energy in recent years, it remains overly dependent on coal, the dirtiest of all energy sources, to meet its needs. The planet-heating pollution from sources like coal is contributing to more frequent and severe extreme weather events. 

Ultimately, a lake filling back up is a heartening development and a clarion call to build on that good fortune with practical local action and raising awareness of climate issues

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x