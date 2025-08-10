Distraught couple shares harrowing experience after mountain lion attacks dog: 'There was nothing I could do'

For many, the loss of a beloved family pet can be as devastating as losing a family member. For one Colorado couple, the tragic death of their dog also served as a sobering reminder of encroaching wildlife in the region.

What's happening?

As reported by 9News, a mountain lion found its way into a north Boulder neighborhood before attacking and killing a couple's small dog.

Taulere and Arrone Appel had taken Bodhi, their one-year-old Cavachon, out for a short walk when they were caught off guard by the mountain lion just three minutes after leaving their home. The wild animal immediately went after the dog, killing it instantly.

Arrone Appel spoke to 9News regarding the harrowing ordeal and the helpless feeling of watching their pet being attacked.

"Mountain lions, they're just intense and there was nothing I could do," said Arrone Appel. "It was like a defeat. Like, how could I help my baby?"

Appel noted that he attempted to regain control of Bodhi's leash before the mountain lion could run off with his dog's body.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"I knew he died instantly. And I didn't want to have the memory of that overtake the good memories," added Appel.

The mountain lion then ran from the area with the dog in its mouth, leaving the couple uninjured.

Why are wild animals encroaching on human populations important?

When wild animals enter heavily populated areas, it can lead to a range of negative consequences for both humans and wildlife. These consequences include an increased risk of disease transmission, property damage, and potential injury or even death. Human-wildlife conflict is often driven by habitat loss and the spread of human populations into previously wild areas.

Habitat loss can have a ripple effect on wildlife in surrounding areas. It can be the cause of population decline, increased competition, and ultimately species extinction. As seen in Boulder, when species like mountain lions lose their primary food source, they may venture outside of their known habitats in search of food or shelter.

How often do you worry about having your personal info stolen? Never 😌 Sometimes 😟 Often 😨 Always 😱 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What's being done about the mountain lion in Boulder?

The day after Bodhi was killed, the mountain lion was spotted again in a nearby area. This prompted a search from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Boulder Police Animal Protection officers, who were also joined by rangers from Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks.

Officials reported that the mountain lion was observed leaving the area on its own. Shortly after, Bodhi's remains were discovered in a backyard located in the neighborhood. While this can be viewed as good news, it does open the door for the possibility of the mountain lion returning in the future.

CPW explained that tracking animal movements and sightings is an important tool in determining local wildlife populations.

"In this particular case, we are trying to relocate the lion from the area and need the public's help to be able to catch the lion," noted CPW public information officer Kara Van Hoose.

In the meantime, the CPW recommended that if a person were to come in contact with a mountain lion, they should do their best to give the animal a chance to leave the area unimpeded. And since mountain lions are generally afraid of humans, it is also important to remain calm and make yourself appear as big as possible until the animal runs off.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.