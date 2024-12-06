Hiker issues PSA after annoying trend takes over popular trail: 'I always take a bag along'

"We do the same thing when we go to the park and for walks in our neighborhood."

Comfortable shoes, a refillable water bottle, weather-appropriate clothing, a first aid kit, and a GPS device are among the essential items to pack before going on a hike. Judging by some of the nation's trails, though, so is an empty garbage bag.

The Sustainability Matters (@sustainabilitymattersva) TikTok account took us on a walk through Old Rag in Shenandoah National Park, Virginia, during which the host picked up several items they found lying on the path and among the undergrowth.

"Whether it's a hike in a national park or a stroll around the neighborhood, packing out trash is one small way to keep our trails clean and maintain these beautiful spaces for wildlife and future generations to enjoy," the creator said.

On their trek, they picked up several small plastic items, an empty can of beer, and a paper map, among other things.

At the end of the video, they showed their trash haul and then demonstrated the correct way to deal with it: Recycle what you can, and throw the rest in a garbage can.

Unfortunately, Old Rag isn't the only natural site that has been blighted by litter. Numerous videos from national parks and green spaces across the United States that have been uploaded to various social media platforms show the scale of the problem.

This trash can have serious consequences for fauna and flora. Plastic, for example, can leach harmful chemicals into soil, which can be detrimental to plant and tree growth. Since it will not degrade naturally for decades (if ever), it will be a long-term issue if not cleaned up.

Meanwhile, animals can mistake some trash items for food. If they ingest something they aren't supposed to, the garbage might get stuck in their digestive system, causing them health problems and even starving them from the inside.

For these reasons, many hikers and nature lovers practice the "leave no trace" mantra, which encourages people to leave outdoor spaces in the same condition as they found them or better.

Instagrammers were grateful for the diligence demonstrated, and some shared their own stories of efforts to clean up local trails.

"I always take a bag along on hikes to tidy up after others," one user said.

"We do the same thing when we go to the park and for walks in our neighborhood," another added. "Sometimes my kid gets embarrassed but by the time we're done he's happy and feeling accomplished."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.