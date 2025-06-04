  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities make shocking discovery after getting tip from hotel worker about suspicious suitcases: 'Heard rustling sounds'

by Matthew Marini
Law enforcement is taking this case very seriously.

Photo Credit: iStock

Japanese police arrested three Chinese nationals after thousands of hermit crabs were found in their suitcase. 

What's happening?

The three Chinese suspects, Liao Zhibin, 24, Song Zhenhao, 26, and Guo Jiawei, 27, were found to have hundreds of pounds worth of live hermit crabs in their possession on the Amami Islands in Japan.

A Japanese police officer told CNN, "[A hotel worker] heard rustling sounds coming from a suitcase that was being held in storage."

The spiral-shelled hermit crab species that they attempted to steal is protected under Japanese law and is said to be a "national natural monument" because of its value culturally and scientifically.

It is unknown why exactly the men were stealing the crabs at this time, but it seems like another classic case of illegal animal smuggling.

Why is animal smuggling important?

The topic of animal smuggling is a dark and cruel one that environmentalists everywhere are fighting against.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

By illegally smuggling foreign species, perpetrators can introduce invasive animals into ecosystems, disrupting their natural balance and harming native wildlife. Invasive species threaten biodiversity and strain environmental conservation efforts.

As for hermit crabs, specifically, this is a species that has already endured a lot in the face of the changing climate.

Numerous reports have stated that hermit crab species in some areas have begun using trash and waste as shells, due to the large amount of litter on the beaches.

With these hermit crabs already fighting an uphill battle, it is not a surprise that Japanese law enforcement is taking this case very seriously. 

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What's being done about animal smuggling?

Animal smuggling and the side effects of introducing an invasive species are significantly harmful to the goal of creating a better, cleaner future for all. This is why countries, like Japan, have laws in place to safeguard against these practices.

While it varies for each country, punishments for crimes like these are often heavy fines or significant jail time.

