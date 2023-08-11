Here’s how you can help the victims of the Maui wildfires

Maui is still fighting wildfires that ravaged parts of the island this week, most notably the historic town of Lahaina, which was wiped out by the blaze.
The fires, which have claimed 55 victims and counting, represent the state’s deadliest disaster in decades. And while the total magnitude of the destruction won’t be known for a while longer, you can still help those dealing with the aftermath now.
Here are four groups that you can support to help the survivors of the fires.
The Maui Food Bank
Providing disaster relief to those affected by the fires is perhaps the most impactful thing you can do. Right now, many families are in need of food and toiletries.
The Maui Food Bank is requesting donations of canned foods, rice, peanut butter, toilet paper, diapers, and feminine hygiene products, alongside other foods. In addition to food, the organization is accepting financial donations, which are easy to provide through its website.
And if you’re in Maui, you can sign up to volunteer for emergency response activities with the food bank.
The Hawai’i Community Foundation
The Hawai’i Community Foundation is accepting financial donations to its Maui Strong Fund, which is aiding those impacted by the wildfires. You can quickly and easily support the foundation by visiting its website.
The Fund has a focus on “rapid response and recovery” so that survivors can get the resources and aid they need as soon as possible.
The Maui Humane Society
Animals are highly vulnerable during extreme weather events like wildfires. The Maui Humane Society has outlined three ways that you can help animals in need.
Because of the large number of displaced animals, the shelter’s space and resources are limited. If you’re on the island, “SOS fostering” an animal is an incredible way to help.
For those not able to foster an animal, the organization is accepting donations of pet food (both wet and dry), litter, toys, and other pet supplies.
Finally, the Maui Humane Society is accepting financial donations, which can be provided on its website.
Right now, the Red Cross is on the ground on Maui and the Big Island, providing support and lodging to survivors. Shelters have been opened to assist residents displaced by the fires, but the organization is seeking additional support.
The group is accepting financial donations on its website specifically for its Hawai’i disaster relief. To ensure that your donation goes to Hawai’i disaster relief efforts, you can write “Hawai’i Wildfires” in the memo line.
The Red Cross is also accepting donations of essential items at its shelters, including “emergency medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies … and other comfort items.”