Homeowner captures video of unexpected guest making itself at home in yard: 'That's adorable'

When you prioritize planting native plants in your backyard, you never know what surprises you'll wake up to.

Depending on where you live, you may spot a tawny frogmouth in your tree, a groundhog sharing your garden, or even a hedgehog building a nest.

One Redditor's family installed a hedgehog home, hoping to attract them to their property — and it worked. They shared the success with the r/CasualUK Reddit community.

"New hedgehog in our garden," the original poster wrote.

The attached video shows a hedgehog bringing over twigs to build a nest inside a small dwelling installed in the homeowner's yard.

Upgrading your yard from a monoculture lawn to a space filled with native plants offers a wide range of benefits. Gardeners will need to perform less maintenance, and they will also see lower water costs and other gardening expenses. They will also see an uptick in local wildlife, as native plants attract small creatures looking to burrow and create nests.

Native plant yards can also absorb more carbon dioxide and produce more oxygen, clearing the air around your home.

If you plant the right types of flowers, you will also create resources for pollinators, such as bees and hummingbirds. These creatures are essential to protecting our food supply and strengthening a local ecosystem.

Homeowners interested in upgrading a monoculture lawn or rewilding their yard should consider clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping, as they are all affordable and beneficial options.

The Redditors in the comments were jealous of the OP's experience and encouraged them to keep the habitat safe for the hedgehog.

"That's adorable, bringing its own comfy bedding to move in!" one commenter shared excitedly.

"Brilliant! Do your best to accommodate him, hedgehogs are declining in the UK," another encouraged.

