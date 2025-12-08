Gardener captures 'adorable' video of sneaky backyard thief: 'Too cute to be mad'

A gardener's unexpected visitor is melting hearts online after a TikTok video showed a chunky little groundhog helping himself to a free lunch. Viewers can't get enough of the furry thief treating the lettuce patch like its own personal salad bar.

In the video, Jennifer.leah1 (@jennifer.leah20) films the groundhog sitting upright in her garden, munching on lettuce leaves with zero shame. The caption says it all: "This guy, though, just helping himself to a salad. Look at him chomping away right next to the pinwheel designed to scare him away."

The moment is undeniably adorable, but it also highlights a common gardening dilemma: As more homeowners turn toward homegrown produce, local wildlife will often show appreciation in their own enthusiastic ways.

"Awe! But he's too cute to be mad!!!" one commenter said.

Still, growing your own food offers too many benefits to be discouraged by a few wild visitors. With produce growing in your own backyard, you can save money at the grocery store and enjoy fresher, healthier, and organic food that simply tastes better. Plus, it helps cut down on the pollution footprint that comes from producing and shipping commercial produce.

Homeowners who want all the benefits of upgrading their yard without sacrificing too many vegetables can use simple deterrents like fencing, raised beds, motion-activated sprinklers, or sacrificial "wildlife rows" — small patches planted just for the animals.

Backyard visitors are becoming more common as more people experiment with rewilding their yards according to their gardening zone. Native plant landscapes, clover ground cover, buffalo grass, and techniques like xeriscaping save homeowners time and money by slashing water bills and reducing maintenance. Plus, natural lawns create healthier ecosystems that draw in beneficial insects and birds (which also makes your yard lovely to look at). And even when unexpected guests like groundhogs show up, it signals that the yard is functioning as a healthy part of the surrounding habitat.

Commenters couldn't get enough of the veggie-loving culprit.

One wrote, "Living his best life!" Another said, "He's adorable I'd plant extra lettuce.'"

The gardener, Leah, also seemed to take their new garden visitor in stride, saying, "He's my new bestie haha."

